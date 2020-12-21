Video Credit: POPSUGAR - Duration: 01:56s - Published 6 minutes ago

Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984

This year December 25 brings us not only one gift, but two: Christmas, and the premiere of Wonder Woman: 1984.

The sequel brings back one of our favorite DC superheroes, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as she's navigating the '80s and facing off against two new villains: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Max Lord.

Ahead of the film's release, we virtually sat down with Gadot and Wiig as they shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from filming - including Wiig's favorite scenes to film .

And the fact that they started planning the sequel while still filming the original movie.

Watch their interview in the video above, and check out Wonder Woman: 1984 in theaters and streaming on HBO Max Friday, Dec 25.