People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister

In view of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar requested people to undergo RT-PCR test.
"We request people who have returned from abroad in the last 14 days especially from the countries including United Kingdom, Netherlands and Denmark to undergo RT-PCR test, in view of the new strain of coronavirus.
We have understood that this virus can spread quickly and this property is highly contagious.
We need to take utmost precautionary measures," said Dr K Sudhakar.
Flight services from UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 informed that Union Territory has recorded 3726 active COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the national capital is gradually declining."The rate of RT-PCR test has also been decreased from Rs 2400 to Rs 800 while home sampling will cost Rs 1200," said Jain.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 said that the labs allotted by the Centre Government are taking more than 24 hours in providing reports. Replying on increasing RTPCR test to 60,000 till November 30th, he said Centre told Delhi govt to provide more labs and if labs given to Delhi govt with 24 result assurance then the RTPCR test can be increased.
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 33 national highway projects in Karnataka on Dec 19 via video-conferencing. The projects are worth 10,904 crores. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.
Travellers are continuing to leave London's King's Cross station despite the capital being moved into Tier 4 Covid restrictions.
From 00.01 GMT on Sunday, it became illegal to leave the city unless for essential travel. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn