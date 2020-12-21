Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister

People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister

In view of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar requested people to undergo RT-PCR test.

"We request people who have returned from abroad in the last 14 days especially from the countries including United Kingdom, Netherlands and Denmark to undergo RT-PCR test, in view of the new strain of coronavirus.

We have understood that this virus can spread quickly and this property is highly contagious.

We need to take utmost precautionary measures," said Dr K Sudhakar.

Flight services from UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

K. Sudhakar (politician) K. Sudhakar (politician) Member of the Legislative Assembly, Chikkaballapur

CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru [Video]

CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction Laboratory technique to multiply an RNA sample for study

COVID-19 positivity rate is gradually declining in Delhi: Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19 positivity rate is gradually declining in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 informed that Union Territory has recorded 3726 active COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the national capital is gradually declining."The rate of RT-PCR test has also been decreased from Rs 2400 to Rs 800 while home sampling will cost Rs 1200," said Jain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
COVID-19: Centre allotted labs taking over 24 hours to give reports, says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: Centre allotted labs taking over 24 hours to give reports, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 said that the labs allotted by the Centre Government are taking more than 24 hours in providing reports. Replying on increasing RTPCR test to 60,000 till November 30th, he said Centre told Delhi govt to provide more labs and if labs given to Delhi govt with 24 result assurance then the RTPCR test can be increased.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

BJP-JD(S) leaders deny merger in Karnataka, term it rumours

 Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also denied that his party JD (S) was merging with the BJP and termed it as a baseless rumour.
DNA
Gadkari lays foundation stones for 33 national highway projects in Karnataka [Video]

Gadkari lays foundation stones for 33 national highway projects in Karnataka

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 33 national highway projects in Karnataka on Dec 19 via video-conferencing. The projects are worth 10,904 crores. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Denmark Denmark Scandinavian country

Covid: Denmark to dig up millions of mink culled over virus

 The animals will be exhumed from mass graves next year to prevent pollution, the government says.
BBC News

Denmark's 'Zombie Mink' Problem Bites Them, Carcasses to be Dug Up

 Denmark's decision to kill off all of their minks, out of fear the animals could spread a mutated version of COVID-19, is coming back to bite them -- because the..
TMZ.com

WorldView: Over 50 arrested in Indian call center scheme; Nigerian schoolboys home after kidnapping

 Police in India said they've arrested more than 50 people who were involved in a massive fraud scheme. Also, an associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey..
CBS News

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain [Video]

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain

Italy, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands are among countries to have banned flights from the UK, in a bid to limit the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:35Published

Covid: Belgium and Netherlands ban flights from UK over variant

 The Netherlands and Belgium suspend flights to prevent a fast-spreading variant of coronavirus.
BBC News

Apple just temporarily closed all 53 stores in California and over a dozen in London

 9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber noticed a interesting coincidence today: the company has temporarily closed every single retail store in California, many more across..
The Verge

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

London tightens lockdown amid coronavirus mutation in U.K.

 In Britain, a coronavirus mutation that could be up to 70 percent more infectious has prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose a strict lockdown in..
CBS News

Masters: Snooker's biggest invitational event to be played behind closed doors

 Snooker's biggest invitational event, the Masters, will be played without fans due to tighter Covid-19 restrictions in London.
BBC News
Travellers continue to leave London's Kings Cross [Video]

Travellers continue to leave London's Kings Cross

Travellers are continuing to leave London's King's Cross station despite the capital being moved into Tier 4 Covid restrictions. From 00.01 GMT on Sunday, it became illegal to leave the city unless for essential travel. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK [Video]

'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a press conference on December 21 on the new strain of coronavirus in UK urged people to not create panic. He said, "The government is alert. There is no need to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths [Video]

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

South Korea’s capital area limits gatherings to four people as authorities struggle to control COVID-19 spike.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister [Video]

‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that while the government is trying to fight any vaccine hesitancy in people, they cannot force people to get vaccinated if they do not want to. ‘Vaccine..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:31Published