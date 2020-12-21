WAAY 31 Hero Salute: 1st Lt. Savannah Baker

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

She is currently stationed in Japan

Time now for our waay 31 hero salute.

This morning's salute goes out 1st lt.

Savannah baker.

Lieutenant baker is a graduate of west point and is currently stationed in japan.

She is a pilot commander, and her current goal is to become the first woman pilot captain in her division.

Her friend brian canterberry says that's one of the many reasons he and her family are just so proud of her.

Brian, thanks for helping us salute lieutenant baker, and from all of us at waay 31, thank lieutenant baker for your service.

