Cat & Dog BFFs | Best Pets of the Week

From animal odd couples to hilarious pet moments...Enjoy our newest edition of Best Pet of the Week!



Related videos from verified sources Cat Snuggles Against Dog's Beard



Aster, the cat, loved showing his affection to Nova, the dog. He would follow Nova around while he would try to escape the constant cuddling by running away. Finally, he gave up and let the cat snuggle.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:21 Published 6 hours ago Cat in Christmas outfit amuses Great Dane friends



Jack the cat, looking so festive in his reindeer Santa hat, puts up with bouncing and talkative Mikey and Ellie the Great Danes. Tis the season to dress everyone up! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:38 Published 2 days ago Adorable Shiba Inu thoroughly enjoys relaxing bath



Bath time is the best time of the day especially after a long ruff day! Just take a look at this cute doggo and his relaxing spa day. He is having the time of his life! Too cute! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:18 Published 4 days ago