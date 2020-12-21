Biden Televises Receiving First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden was publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

On television, Biden demonstrated that the shot is safe and necessary to protect the country from the virus.

COVID-19 has led to the death of nearly 300,000 Americans.

According to HuffPost, Biden received his first of the two doses required for the vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware.

We owe these folks a lot.


