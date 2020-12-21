Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 day ago

Biden Televises Receiving First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden was publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

On television, Biden demonstrated that the shot is safe and necessary to protect the country from the virus.

COVID-19 has led to the death of nearly 300,000 Americans.

According to HuffPost, Biden received his first of the two doses required for the vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware.

We owe these folks a lot.

The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people that were the ones that did the clinical work.

President-Elect Joe Biden