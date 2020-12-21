Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Televises Receiving First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Biden Televises Receiving First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Biden Televises Receiving First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden was publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

On television, Biden demonstrated that the shot is safe and necessary to protect the country from the virus.

COVID-19 has led to the death of nearly 300,000 Americans.

According to HuffPost, Biden received his first of the two doses required for the vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware.

We owe these folks a lot.

The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people that were the ones that did the clinical work.

President-Elect Joe Biden


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, 78, has received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comUpworthy


US President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV as Donald Trump remains on the sidelines

US President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV as Donald Trump remains on the sidelines US President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJust JaredUSATODAY.com


Biden gets Covid vaccine and says ‘it is nothing to worry about’

President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gets vaccinated [Video]

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gets vaccinated

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine publicly on Tuesday, saying he wanted to show Texans how "safe and easy" it is.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
'Culmination of years of research': Dr. Fauci gets Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

'Culmination of years of research': Dr. Fauci gets Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, received his first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:32Published
Coronavirus: Dr Fauci on joy of getting vaccine [Video]

Coronavirus: Dr Fauci on joy of getting vaccine

Dr Anthony Fauci has received first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:46Published