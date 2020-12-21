Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:36s - Published 4 minutes ago

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered.

A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic.

.

The variant, known as VUI-202012/0, has been linked to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in England.

.

Here are answers to six pressing questions you might have about the mutated COVID-19 strain.

.

1.

What is a variant?, According to the CDC, a variant occurs when a virus’s genetic structure changes.

Viruses mutate over time and variants are common and trackable, as they carry a genetic fingerprint.

.

2.

Where did it originate and how did it take hold?, According to the WHO and PHE, the variant first emerged in southeast England in September.

.

Multiple experts think the variant was amplified due to a superspreader event.

This means that human behavior may have caused the latest spike in cases, not higher transmissibility.

.

3.

What countries have been affected so far?

, According to the WHO, the variant has already been detected in Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia and Italy.

4.

Is it more deadly?

, Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, has said there is “no evidence” to suggest the new variant is more deadly.

.

Multiple experts have pointed out virus mutation typically means more transmissibility and decreased mortality.

.

5.

Will the vaccine work against it?

, Whitty stressed on Saturday that current vaccines should still work against the new COVID-19 variant.

.

Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, echoed his assurance on Sunday, saying there hasn’t been “a single variant that would be resistant to the vaccine.” .

6.

What measures are being taken to contain it?

, Large areas of England have been put under strict COVID-19 restrictions to reduce the virus’s spread.

.

Dozens of countries across Europe and beyond have also announced travel bans on the U.K.