Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Statue From US Capitol

Virginia Removes , Robert E.

Lee Statue , From US Capitol.

That statue, which has stood at the U.S. Capitol for over 100 years, .

Was removed from the National Statuary Hall on Dec.

21.

A statue of civil rights activist Barbara Johns is expected to take its place.

Johns was known for her efforts in fighting segregation in schools.

U.S. Democratic Reps.

Donald McEachin and Jennifer Wexton called the act a "historic and long-overdue moment for our Commonwealth.".

The Robert E.

Lee statue honors a legacy of division, oppression, and racism — a dark period in the history of our Commonwealth and our country, Reps.

Donald McEachin and Jennifer Wexton, via statement.

We are proud to have led the effort in the House of Representatives to replace Lee's statue, Reps.

Donald McEachin and Jennifer Wexton, via statement.

Virginia Gov.

Ralph Northam also issued a statement.

The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia's racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion, Gov.

Ralph Northam, via statement