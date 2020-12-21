Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 5 minutes ago

Beloved Country Music Singer, Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes At 78

Country music singer and songwriter K.T.

Oslin has died.

She was 78.

CNN reports Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in country music and came to fame with her anthem '80's Ladies.'

She also won multiple Grammy and ACM Awards during her career.

Oslin was inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Travis Tritt recalled touring with Oslin at the beginning of her career, and remembered her as a 'brilliant songwriter and one helluva lady.'