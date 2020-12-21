Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Christmas puddings made by royal family given to armed forces

Christmas puddings that were mixed by four generations of the royal familyhave been distributed to armed forces communities at home and abroad as partof a Royal British Legion project.

The Queen, Prince of Wales, Duke ofCambridge and Prince George each wielded a wooden spoon in aid of the RBL’sTogether At Christmas initiative a few days before December 25 last year.

Nowthe festive treats have been given to serving military and volunteers who tookpart in virtual gatherings to bring people together at a time when issues suchas loneliness and money concerns come to the fore.


