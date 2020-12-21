Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna vaccine arrives in San Diego County

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Moderna vaccine arrives in San Diego CountyModerna COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in San Diego County on Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UC San Diego infectious disease expert weighs in on new COVID strain growing rapidly in UK [Video]

UC San Diego infectious disease expert weighs in on new COVID strain growing rapidly in UK

The rollout of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are giving the world hope, but there's also concern about the impact a new variant of COVID could have on our ability to vaccinate.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:54Published
6:30 AM Article Palm Beach County expecting coronavirus vaccine arrival this week [Video]

6:30 AM Article Palm Beach County expecting coronavirus vaccine arrival this week

A major turning point in our fight against COVID-19 is expected in Palm Beach County this week as the county is set to receive thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:47Published
SD frontline workers get Pfizer vaccine, who's next? [Video]

SD frontline workers get Pfizer vaccine, who's next?

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:04Published