Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Vaccine

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Biden VaccinePresident-elect Biden takes his Covid--19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President-elect Biden To Receive Vaccine Monday

President-elect Biden To Receive Vaccine Monday Watch VideoPresident-elect Biden and his wife are scheduled to get the vaccine today live on TV....
Newsy - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsSky NewsJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldSeattlePI.com


Biden gets vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Politics live updates: COVID relief bill vote tonight, Biden gets vaccine today

Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes another round of...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Televises Receiving First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Biden Televises Receiving First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden was publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. On television, Biden demonstrated that the shot is safe and necessary to protect the country..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Biden receives coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Biden receives coronavirus vaccine

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published