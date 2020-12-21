Biden Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden was publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
On television, Biden demonstrated that the shot is safe and necessary to protect the country..
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next..
