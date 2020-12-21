Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days
Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days
Grave concern is growing among senior White House advisers about the people President Donald Trump has been listening to lately.
CNN reports Trump has turned to a fringe group of advisers peddling increasingly dubious tactics to overturn the results of the election.
That's generated new levels of uncertainty at how Trump will resist the coming end of his tenure.