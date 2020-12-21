Fauci: Not recommending UK travel shut down right now
CNN’s Max Foster reports on the effects of a new variant of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom that might be 70% more transmissable.
We will likely see 'a surge upon a surge’ -FauciDr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that recent holiday travel and gatherings will likely lead to "a surge upon a surge" of coronavirus cases in the United..
Fauci Warns Of COVID ‘Surge Upon A Surge’Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted the U.S. would see a spike in COVID-19 infections on top of the existing surge, as millions of Americans return from Thanksgiving travel.
Holiday weekend may be super spreader eventHealth experts are warning that the holiday weekend could be a super spreader of COVID-19.