Fauci: Not recommending UK travel shut down right now

CNN’s Max Foster reports on the effects of a new variant of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom that might be 70% more transmissable.


Fauci says he would advise against additional restrictions on UK travel as country grapples with new coronavirus variant

US public health officials are not currently advising the White House to intensify restrictions on...
Dr. Fauci to Skip Christmas with Family in 30 Years, Cautious of COVID-19 Surge During the Holidays

Dr. Fauci to Skip Christmas with Family in 30 Years, Cautious of COVID-19 Surge During the Holidays Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' leading infectious disease expert, warned on Monday that...
We will likely see 'a surge upon a surge’ -Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that recent holiday travel and gatherings will likely lead to "a surge upon a surge" of coronavirus cases in the United..

Fauci Warns Of COVID ‘Surge Upon A Surge’

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted the U.S. would see a spike in COVID-19 infections on top of the existing surge, as millions of Americans return from Thanksgiving travel.

Holiday weekend may be super spreader event

Health experts are warning that the holiday weekend could be a super spreader of COVID-19.

