THPD hopes to be in new building by August 2021

The police chief and mayor walked us through the facility.

We're getting *an inside look* "at the new terre haute police headquarters".

"the police chief" and "mayor" walked us through the facility "today".

You may remember..

This is the former "tribune-star building" at 8th and poplar streets.

"offices the public may need" will be "in a central area" near "the foyer".

"some existing offices" on the 1st floor will be used "for shift commanders".

Most of the upstairs will be "for adminstrative use".

"the property" will also feature "extra space" for evidence storage.

"the mayor says"..

Keeping "a central location" was very important.

////// "it's gonna be easy for us to get to the new jail.

It's gonna be easy to get to the courthouse and be able to serve the districts in the city.

So, it's almost a perfect fit."

////// "construction" and "remodeling" will start "in a matter of days".

They hope to be using the building "by