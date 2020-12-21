Next Stimulus Check On The Way

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

The deal, announced last night contains another round of stimulus checks for Americans who make less than 75 thousand dollars a year.

The deal will deliver the first significant infusion of federal dollars into the economy since april.

It was sunday that negotiators broke through months of partisan gridlock leaving millions of americans and businesses without federal help as the pandemic raged.

While the plan is roughly half the size of the 2 point 2 trillion dollar stimulus law enacted in march, it is one of the largest relief packages in modern history.

The stimulus payments will be 600 dollars for every adult and dependent& therefore, a family of four will get 24 hundred dollars.

That's half of what americans got nine months ago.

What we've got here ... it's essentially the cares act part two.

It's extremely similar ... it's just a smaller version.

This stimulus check will go to adults making less than seventy five thousand dollars a year ... or for a couple, less than one hundred fifty thousand.

If there is a child dependent, adults receive an additional six hundred dollars for the child.

But the way i understand it that then is if a parent has a college student, who is their dependent still... they're not getting $600.

The parent isn't for that student.

It would just be a child.

So if they have an infant, toddler, elementary, middle school, or high school student, six hundred dollars is coming.

This package also revives the paycheck protection program for qualified businesses.

Businesses may be eligible for a second loan.

This sweeping package adds money for testing, tracing, mitigation, health care providers, and mental health.

Agriculture, childcare, schools, rental assistance and much more are also part of the deal.

I think it'll just help everybody.

And also maybe help pay for rent that people need to do and buy groceries and things like that.

Spend it on things that are necessary to keep everybody afloat.

I think it's more of a last stitch bail?

"**- out check.

Stimulus would come with the assumption that it's above unemployed americans will see benefits beyond the $600 stimulus payment.

The unemployed will receive federal pandemic assistance in the amount of $300 per week through march fourteenth.

Rayce hardy believes americans will receive their stimulus check as soon as next week, if they qualify.