We saw lots of unique skills this year, but these are the absolute weirdest talents of 2020!



Related videos from verified sources Awesome & Talented Kid Prodigies of 2020 | Best of the Year



The future is shining bright for these amazing kids of 2020! Do you remember your best talent from childhood? Credit: People Are Awesome Duration: 03:22 Published 5 days ago This Dalmatian was caught passionately bellowing his favourite tunes while playing the PIANO



This adorable footage shows the moment a Dalmatian was caught passionately bellowing his favourite tunes - while playing the PIANO. Dexter spends a few minutes each week perfecting his craft and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:24 Published 3 weeks ago How is Covid impacting the future of work?



Since the beginning of this year, Covid-19 has upended everyone’s lives. While lockdowns brought the whole world to a stop, hundreds of millions of people abruptly moved to working remotely, while.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:32 Published on November 25, 2020