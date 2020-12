Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant? ABC Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:54s - Published Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant? More than 40 countries are banning travelers from the United Kingdom as scientists track a new strain of COVID-19 that could be 70% more contagious. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend