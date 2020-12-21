Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago

How This Rescue Worker Saved A Baby Elephant Hit By A Motorcyle

A baby elephant struck by a motorcycle on Sunday while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the province of Chanthaburi, Thailand.

But according to HuffPost, a quick-thinking and highly experienced rescue worker saved the little one using CPR.

Both the rider and elephant are recovering.

Neither had serious injuries.

In his 26 years as a rescue worker, Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts--but never before on an elephant.

Srivate said he made an educated guess about the location of the elephant's heart, based on his knowledge of human anatomy and a video he saw online.

It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby.

When the baby elephant starting to move, I almost cried.

Mana Srivate Rescue worker, Thailand