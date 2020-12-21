How to Make (and Keep) New Year’s Resolutions for 2021

DEADLY CRASHES | 2020 trends, how Las Vegas law enforcement is prepping for NYENew Year's Eve is right around the corner and it can be a dangerous time to be on the road. Nevada Office of Traffic Safety Public Information Officer Andrew Bennett looks back on 2020 trends and..
TikToker advises on how to better yourself for the new year aheadTikToker advises on bettering yourself for the New Year ahead
How The Amazing Puppets Are Created For 'First Night'Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with artist Cheryl Capezzuti about how her studio creates the amazing puppets that appear at every First Night Pittsburgh celebration!