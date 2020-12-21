Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:59s - Published 37 seconds ago

Police investigate after 3-year-old girl dies from alleged abuse by mother's boyfriend

Police are investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl from Holly after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by her mother's boyfriend.

Loved ones say they are overcome with sadness and grief after the death of the girl.

A death they say was no accident, and we’ve confirmed a suspect being held here at the Oakland County Jail, a person who’s no stranger to the family.