Police investigate after 3-year-old girl dies from alleged abuse by mother's boyfriend
Police are investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl from Holly after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by her mother's boyfriend.
Loved ones say they are overcome with sadness and grief after the death of the girl.
A death they say was no accident, and we’ve confirmed a suspect being held here at the Oakland County Jail, a person who’s no stranger to the family.