Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England

Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England

Lorry drivers in the UK made a long line on the M20 motorway due to a ban on freight to France on December 21.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As southeastern English border closes, lorries move to holding area near French border [Video]

As southeastern English border closes, lorries move to holding area near French border

As the southeastern English border closes, lorries move to the holding area near the French border in an attempt to contain the pandemic outbreak by shutting down the M20 near Dover on December 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Traffic for miles in Kent as Operation Stack activated after France closes borders to UK [Video]

Traffic for miles in Kent as Operation Stack activated after France closes borders to UK

Hundreds of trucks were stuck in mile-long queues as Operation Stack as activated in on the M20 in Kent after France announced a UK travel ban.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published