Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England
Lorry drivers in the UK made a long line on the M20 motorway due to a ban on freight to France on December 21.
As southeastern English border closes, lorries move to holding area near French borderAs the southeastern English border closes, lorries move to the holding area near the French border in an attempt to contain the pandemic outbreak by shutting down the M20 near Dover on December 21.
Traffic for miles in Kent as Operation Stack activated after France closes borders to UKHundreds of trucks were stuck in mile-long queues as Operation Stack as activated in on the M20 in Kent after France announced a UK travel ban.