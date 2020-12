CBS4's Joan Murray reports some of the first vials of the Moderna vaccine were offloaded at a Baptist Health warehouse in Doral.

The US bought 200 million doses of Moderna's vaccine as of December 15, and has the option to buy 300...

The Food and Drug Administration could approve Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Friday, which means 6...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the...