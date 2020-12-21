Court proceedings resume in the 22nd Congressional District race

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 8 minutes ago

Court was scheduled to start at 9, however did not start until 2 because the oneida county board of elections were still canvassing affidavit ballots... and they still aren't done.

News channel 2's caitlin irla joins us live here in the studio with an update and to tell us what's next.

Good evening.

Oneida county commissioners were supposed to be done canvainon fray... then, sta supremcourt jo county, scott delconte, gave them the rest of the weekend to finish.

Now, justice delconte says, oneida county won't be done until sometime next week.

This is video from m- v-c-c where the commissioners were examining ballots today.

In court, delconte went ballot by ballot, to try to determine what should and should not be counted.

There are over two thousand challenged ballots in the district... seventeen hundred of those are from oneida county... and are all affidavits.

The attorney for the oneida county b- o-e says these affidavit ballots have presented a very difficult challenge.

"it involves looking at a bunch of data bases, and there's 17-hundred of these so right now the commissioners are going through all 17-hundred and their comparing names with the data bases to see whether the person is registered someplace in new york or not."

After all the counties reported corrected vote totals... republican challenger claudia tenney leads incumbent anthony brindisi by 19 votes, according to unofficial results.

The vote totals are likely to change after oneida county finishes their review of disputed ballots.

Even once the judge rules on the disputed ballots... it still might not be over.

If one of the campaigns appeals the decision, it will be likely that the race will go into the new year ((without(( a congressional representative in the 22nd district.

