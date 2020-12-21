Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published 5 minutes ago

EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, .

Called the authorization "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against coronavirus.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assessed this vaccine thoroughly, and it concluded that it is safe and effective against Covid-19.

As we have promised, this vaccine will be available for all EU countries, at the same time, on the same conditions, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, via statement.

Von der Leyen said Pfizer will begin shipping the vaccine from its Belgium site within the next few days.

Vaccinations are scheduled to start on Dec.

27.

This is a very good way to end this difficult year, and to finally start turning the page on Covid-19, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, via statement.

The EMA is expected to make its decision about Moderna's vaccine on Jan.

6