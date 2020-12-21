The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time
'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!.
'Newsweek' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies.
10.
'The Polar Express', $227 million.
9.
'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch', $280 million.
8.
'The Santa Clause', $324 million.
7.
'Batman Returns' , $367 million.
6.
'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', $392 million.
5.
'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe', $423 million.
4.
'Gremlins', $426 million.
3.
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', $451 million.
2.
'Iron Man 3', $458 million.
1.
'Home Alone', $635 million