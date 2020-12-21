The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:26s - Published 11 minutes ago The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time The Highest-Grossing, Christmas Movies of All Time . 'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!. 'Newsweek' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies. 10. 'The Polar Express', $227 million. 9. 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch', $280 million. 8. 'The Santa Clause', $324 million. 7. 'Batman Returns' , $367 million. 6. 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', $392 million. 5. 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe', $423 million. 4. 'Gremlins', $426 million. 3. 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', $451 million. 2. 'Iron Man 3', $458 million. 1. 'Home Alone', $635 million 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time



It wouldn't be Christmas without these films! For this list, we’re looking at our favorite Christmas flicks, including holiday specials, but focusing on films where Christmas plays a large role in.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:46 Published 23 hours ago New movies to stream this November



As cinemas in England are forced to close for the second time due to thesecond national lockdown, we run through the best movies to stream from thesafety of your own home this month. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:43 Published on November 1, 2020 10 highest-grossing scary movies of all time



With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to dive into some of the best horror movies. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on October 23, 2020

