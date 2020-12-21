Global  
 

The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:26s - Published
'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!.

'Newsweek' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies.

10.

'The Polar Express', $227 million.

9.

'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch', $280 million.

8.

'The Santa Clause', $324 million.

7.

'Batman Returns' , $367 million.

6.

'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', $392 million.

5.

'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe', $423 million.

4.

'Gremlins', $426 million.

3.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', $451 million.

2.

'Iron Man 3', $458 million.

1.

'Home Alone', $635 million


