Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:29s - Published 5 minutes ago

Daily Download: Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski Deliver Christmas Miracle To Father In Need

In a new holiday episode of "Some Good News", Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski deliver a Christmas miracle to a father of two.

Plus, more of our daily download, including Tiger Woods making an appearance with his son at the PNC Championship.