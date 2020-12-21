Planets align to form 'Christmas Star'

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Happening right now.... the great conjunction!

The two largest planets in our solar system are aligning in the night sky.

Dan is outside to take a look!

Jupiter and saturn align about once every 20 years.

Two things make this year's so unique and rare.

First - how close the planets will appear to each other - about a tenth of a degree apart.

They'll appear as one bright point of light.

The last time that happened was 400 years ago - in 1623.

Gallileo was still alive.

But he couldn't see it because it happened during the day.

And that makes tonight's event all the more special.

It's happening at night!

And that hasn't happened in 800 years!

I talked to astronomer - david weigel - at the u-s space and rocket center today who said that's why this celestrial show is not to be missed!

What i think is the most exciting thing is that from the naked eye, you're going to see it as a single point.

But when you look at it through binoculars or through a telescope - in that viewpoint - you'll be able to see distinctly jupiter, distinctly saturn, and the four jupiter moons.

This is often called the christmas star.

Obviously it's happening just a few days before christmas.

And astronomers have been able to trace this event back to the time of christ's birth.

Many believe - this conjunction - along with a nova that was occuring around he same time - was the star of bethlehem that the magi saw and followed.

So tonight - a very real remnder - right from the heavens - about what this christmas season is all about.