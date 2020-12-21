Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 days ago

Former Lafayette firefighter honored with one last fire truck ride before being laid to rest

Life is coming full circle for one lafayette firefighter.

Before being laid to rest today, 96-year-old james "de" newell got one last ride in an antique lafayette fire engine.

News 18's micah upshaw shares why this moment is particularly special for him and his family.

Micah intro: this ride is particularly special because its the engine he drove whe serving on the department years ago.

His family says he would've loved knowing that his last ride in the same engine he spent his career in.

Pkg: nat: bell ringing.

J: two months ago, i called richard doyle who's the fire chief and a friend of mine and i just simply asked, would it be possible to have a fire truck in the procession when he dies, he said no problem, he'd be glad to do it.

So i told that to my dad and he was tickled that they'd have that.

M: what newell didn't know is that his casket would be riding in the same engine he drove while serving as a lafayette firefighter for nearly 22 years.

J: i think dad is the last person to have driven that truck in the course of duty, everybody else has done it in the ceremonial sense but he actually drove it for work.

M: newell's children say he had a passion for serving and putting others before himself.

J: what impressed me most about my dad is that he memorized all the city streets and where all the fire plugs were on every street and those extra seconds of getting to a fire could be very valuable.

And this is before google maps and anything else.

M: beyond his firefighting days, the family is also remembering how he was off duty.

J: caring, generous, compassionate, loving.

Huge cub fan.

Go cubs go was his favorite song because they play it when they win.

We played it for him at the end of the mass and right here at the cemetery as well for him.

He did win today.

Micah tag: the engine traveled from his funeral at st.

Mary's cathedral to the tippecanoe memory gardens located in west lafayette.

I am reporting in tippecanoe county, micah upshaw.

News 18.

