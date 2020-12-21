Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths with no new deaths in the southern six counties.

MSDH reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

Hospital.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 1,167 new coronavirus- cases and 2 new deaths, with no- new deaths in the southern six- counties.

- - - the statewide total stands at - 195,500 cases and 4,411 deaths.- lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,708 cases- and 50 deaths.- harrison county is now at 9,574- - - total cases and 135 deaths.

- jackson county has 7,998- cases, and 147 deaths - stone county has 1,056 cases an- 18 deaths.- george county has 1,602 cases - - - - and 33 deaths.

Pearl river- county stands