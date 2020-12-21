Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
MSDH reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

MSDH reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths with no new deaths in the southern six counties.

Hospital.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 1,167 new coronavirus- cases and 2 new deaths, with no- new deaths in the southern six- counties.

- - - the statewide total stands at - 195,500 cases and 4,411 deaths.- lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,708 cases- and 50 deaths.- harrison county is now at 9,574- - - total cases and 135 deaths.

- jackson county has 7,998- cases, and 147 deaths - stone county has 1,056 cases an- 18 deaths.- george county has 1,602 cases - - - - and 33 deaths.

Pearl river- county stands




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

93 new cases, two deaths in central districts

Ninety-three patients tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Monday. Two deaths, one...
Hindu - Published

Two deaths, 74 new cases in DK, Udupi

Two COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died while 53 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum [Video]

Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum

Two hundred children celebrate an unusual Christmas, in Babilonia, a slum in Rio named after the Hanging Gardens of ancient Babylon.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published
Massachusetts Reports 4,162 New COVID Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 4,162 New COVID Cases

There were also 60 COVID deaths reported in the state Sunday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published
India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally [Video]

India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally

India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published