In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s
Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday.

That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or election fraud Business Insider reports Trump has reportedly pushed for conservative attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

Powell was kicked off Trump's legal team after promoting a number of fringe conspiracy theories about election fraud.

Barr's announcement signals another significant break with the president, who continues to insist the election was somehow stolen from him.

If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would name one.

But I haven't, and I'm not going to.

US Attorney General William Barr


