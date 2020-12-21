SHOOTING FOLLOWUP

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 7 minutes ago

Columbus police continue to look for two accused gunman, who could have a connection to a Macon incident.

Columbus police continue to look for two accused gunman, who could have a connection to a macon incident.

The shooting happened sunday afternoon in the 900 block of 17th street north.

Police chief fred shelton says two people were shot.

One of those victims was driven to the hospital.

The car that person was in was also shot up.

Two people are wanted in connection with the melee.

Law enforcement sources tell wcbi christopher glenn and devonte roby are wanted in connection with the shooting.

Both men are facing four counts each of aggravated assault by macon police.

If you know where they are tonight or have any information the shooting call golden triangle crime stoppers.

Centered