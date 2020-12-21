An early Christmas present: Organizations bring gifts to local children

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago

A couple of Santa’s local helpers made sure the Christmas spirit made its way to the Gulf Coast.

- news 25's lorraine weiskopf has- more from - gulfport.

- 39-43>- - christmas came early to the - ardwin family and others across- the coast as extend - a hand help a friend, gulfport- police, morning star baptist- church, and councilmen flowers- filled in for santa.- leo ardoin, gulfport family "im not used to people being- this nice where i'm from, - everyone keeps to theirs.

And - like so glad i moved here i - didnt even know to explain them- " r.lee flowers gulfport- councilman, ward 6"they asked "why" and i just told th they have a lot of people that- love and it took alot of people- to make this happen but every - last one of us benefits from- us."

Jeffrey hulum iii, extend a - hand, help a friend - "just to see that expression that was my christmas - present right there'- toys, bicycles, and plenty of - stuffed animals made this monda- morning feel like christmas - morning for children in - gulfport, long beach and biloxi- extend a hand help a friend - reached out to various- organizations and council - members to make sure these gift- were delivered to families that- needed some help this season.

- jeffrey hulum iii, extend a - hand, help a friend "they received something thats a smal- - - - token to some people but a big- thing to them.

That just let us- know the state of our - economy right now.

And you can'- just be gods giving it- takes all of us to be whole - again."

And a group effort it is as the- christmas caravan drove - house to house spreading good - tidings of joy.

- jason ducree, pio gulfport- police "you know any time we ca do- something positive, especially- around the- holidays were about it.

One - coast" all in the hopes that everyone- has a <nats: merry christmas> i- gulfport, lorraine weiskopf,- news