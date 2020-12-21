Local church set to hold Christmas Eve service
Local church set to hold Christmas Eve service
One holiday tradition COVID-19 has really shaken up is Christmas Eve church services.
In need, - and so much more.
- - one holiday tradition covid- 19- has really shaken up is - christmas eve church services.- while in person church services- have never been shut down by- mississippi's governor..
Dozens- of churches opted - to hold services virtually as a- precaution.
- gulfport's first united - methodist church, located on- 15th street..
- is one of those churches.
- however, senior pastor claire - dobbs says it felt important to- share the reason for the season- in church.- the decision was made for the - congregation to reconvene for - two christmas eve services..
At- a reduced capacity.
- - "the birth story reminds us tha even- in the worst of times..
The - light of christ comes.
We just- felt like as important as - - - people's health is..
Spiritual- health..
Mental health is - important.
Our covid- - - - recovery team felt like coming- together because our protocols- are safe.
We felt like it - is important on christmas eve t- meet the need of the community.- visit your church's website for- - - -