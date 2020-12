Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:17s - Published 1 minute ago

Congressman Mike Doyle: COVID-19 Relief Bill Will Help Western Pennsylvania, But Not Enough

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a $900 billion COVID Relief Bill with the U.S. Senate expected to follow.

It's a result of a compromise between a Republican Senate and a Democratic House; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.