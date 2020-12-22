Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:48s - Published 8 minutes ago

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the United States Geological Survey , followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south flank.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano became a social media star on Monday... As those who witnessed its eruption the night before shared videos of the dramatic event.

Steam, hot lava and gas burst from the Kilauea Volcano - located on Hawaii's Big Island… The eruption was followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south flank and measured 4.4.

On the Richter scale.

It was the most activity seen at the volcano since 2018, when a string of earthquakes and explosive eruptions at the summit over several months forced evacuations.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed in lava flows.

Sunday's eruption started with multiple fissures opening the walls of the crater.

Residents were urged to stay indoors as steam clouded the sky and ash fell.