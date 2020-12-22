Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the United States Geological Survey, followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south flank.

This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano became a social media star on Monday... As those who witnessed its eruption the night before shared videos of the dramatic event.

Steam, hot lava and gas burst from the Kilauea Volcano - located on Hawaii's Big Island… The eruption was followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south flank and measured 4.4.

On the Richter scale.

It was the most activity seen at the volcano since 2018, when a string of earthquakes and explosive eruptions at the summit over several months forced evacuations.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed in lava flows.

Sunday's eruption started with multiple fissures opening the walls of the crater.

Residents were urged to stay indoors as steam clouded the sky and ash fell.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hawaii Hawaii State in the United States

AP Top Stories December 21 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, December 21st: Biden receives COVID-19 vaccination; Dozens of countries bar travelers from Great Britain over variant of..
USATODAY.com

Volcano Volcano rupture in the crust of a planetary-mass object that allows hot lava, volcanic ash, and gases to escape from a magma chamber below the surface

Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

 The U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted. The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The..
USATODAY.com

Hawaii (island) Hawaii (island) Largest of the Hawaiian islands

Webcam shows overnight eruption of Hawaii volcano

 The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather..
USATODAY.com

Steam Steam


United States Geological Survey United States Geological Survey Scientific agency of the United States government


Kīlauea Kīlauea Active volcano in Hawaii


Richter magnitude scale Measuring the strength ("size") of earthquakes

Is Delhi expecting a big earthquake anytime soon? National capital hit by 12 low-intensity tremors since June

 On December 17, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi-NCR.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Extraordinary scenes from erupting Kilauea volcano in Hawaii [Video]

Extraordinary scenes from erupting Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted late on Sunday (December 20) and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
WATCH: Lava flows from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii [Video]

WATCH: Lava flows from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

Stunning new video shows this morning's eruption at the Kilauea volcano on the big island in Hawaii.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:16Published
Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island [Video]

Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

Take a look as lava gushes from a crater and forms a lake inside the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted Sunday night (12/20). Officials advised..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished