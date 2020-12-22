Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 trends are improving in Midwest

Katie lange.

And i'm george mallet.

First tonight.

Mayo clinic sharing positive news on the spread of coronavirus across the midwest.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live outside the gonda building with the latest trends from mayo.

Anthony ?

"* is there a decline in the number of hospitalization s?

Well katie... hospitalization s are down... and that's just one of a series of key indicators measuring the spread of covid?

"*19 across the region that are moving in the right direction according to experts here at mayo clinic.

They say the overall positivity rate across all of their locations is down to 10 percent... higher in some regions and lower in others.

As i just mentioned... the total number of covid?

"*19 hospitalization s has also continued to decrease... as well as the number of mayo clinic staff out because of coronavirus.

However there was a point of concern raised by doctor amy williams... who led today's briefing.

She says staff have been hearing reports of other hospitals vaccinating medical workers who are not regularly exposed to coronavirus... while mayo clinic has only received enough doses to vaccinate less than a quarter of its "we have voiced our concerns, and we hope that this will be addressed in a way that enables our staff to be vaccinated at the same pace as other healthcare workers in our state."

Now williams did not specify who mayo clinic has voiced its concerns to.

However williams did say if vaccines continue to be distributed at the rate they are now... mayo clinic will not be finished vaccinating its frontline healthcare workers in rochester until late febrary or march.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thanks anthony.

Mayo clinic says it expects to receive a second... slightly larger shipment of