Trying to Rescue a Dazed Deer Suffering from Head Injury and Infection
Occurred on November 17, 2020 / Tonawanda, New York, USAInfo from Licensor: Received a call from the local police department, a buck was found wandering in a busy plaza parking lot.
After sedation and transportation to my facility, I found two old puncture wounds more than likely from fighting another buck.
The wounds were badly infected and being near ears, eyes, and brain caused his disoriented mannerism.
I treated him for a few days but unfortunately, the infection was too far gone.
I’m grateful he was given a chance but passed comfortably and safely.
The outcome may have been worse if left in the parking lot.