Trying to Rescue a Dazed Deer Suffering from Head Injury and Infection

Occurred on November 17, 2020 / Tonawanda, New York, USAInfo from Licensor: Received a call from the local police department, a buck was found wandering in a busy plaza parking lot.

After sedation and transportation to my facility, I found two old puncture wounds more than likely from fighting another buck.

The wounds were badly infected and being near ears, eyes, and brain caused his disoriented mannerism.

I treated him for a few days but unfortunately, the infection was too far gone.

I’m grateful he was given a chance but passed comfortably and safely.

The outcome may have been worse if left in the parking lot.