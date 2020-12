Man Accused Of Killing Amador County Girl Walks Free Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:20s - Published 9 minutes ago Man Accused Of Killing Amador County Girl Walks Free Joshua Anthony Martinez walked out of county jail Monday afternoon after spending six months behind bars. He denies playing any part in Victoria Marquina's disappearance. 0

