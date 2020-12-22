United Way gives Student Engagement Grants to local schools Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 week ago United Way gives Student Engagement Grants to local schools The youth success council wants to invest in groups that believe in our community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Several several organizations are receiving grants to help school-aged students. United way of the wabash valley is giving 7 different organizations grant money. It's almost 30-thousand dollars in total. It's through the youth success student engagement grant. The money helps programs that enhance student engagement while in class. Local schools are among the recipients. The "youth success council" wants to invest in groups that believe in





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local Charities Providing Thanksgiving Meals



With Thanksgiving coming under the shadow of the pandemic, several local charitable organizations will provide tens of thousands of meals to families in need. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has the story. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:33 Published on November 23, 2020

