United Way gives Student Engagement Grants to local schools

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
The youth success council wants to invest in groups that believe in our community.

Several several organizations are receiving grants to help school-aged students.

United way of the wabash valley is giving 7 different organizations grant money.

It's almost 30-thousand dollars in total.

It's through the youth success student engagement grant.

The money helps programs that enhance student engagement while in class.

Local schools are among the recipients.

