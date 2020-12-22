United Way gives Student Engagement Grants to local schools
The youth success council wants to invest in groups that believe in our community.
Several several organizations are receiving grants to help school-aged students.
United way of the wabash valley is giving 7 different organizations grant money.
It's almost 30-thousand dollars in total.
It's through the youth success student engagement grant.
The money helps programs that enhance student engagement while in class.
Local schools are among the recipients.
