PARIS (AP) — France joins a growing list of countries to ban travel to the U.K. amid concerns about...



Related videos from verified sources New strain of COVID-19 spreading in the UK, concerns of international spread grow



A new strain of COVID-19 is spreading in the UK and holiday travel is causing growing concerns of international spread. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:34 Published 44 minutes ago UK's COVID-19 mutation makes social media splash



Concerns are growing worldwide over a mutated strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the UK. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 3 hours ago All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing



More than half a million people in the UK have been vaccinated againstCovid-19, Boris Johnson said, as he moved to soothe concerns the countryrisked being effectively cut off from parts of Europe and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 5 hours ago