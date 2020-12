Video: Slippery spots to develop Monday night with freezing fog Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Video: Slippery spots to develop Monday night with freezing fog Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be moving through late on Christmas Eve through Christmas morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Video: Threat of freezing fog, black ice Monday night



We will start seeing some sunny skies by midweek, but rain will be arriving on Christmas Day. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:35 Published 3 hours ago