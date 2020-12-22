Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:13s - Published 5 minutes ago

Broadway couple creates a socially distant one-man show of the holiday classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’

'A Christmas Carol’ is a holiday classic that has been told for many generations and is traditionally performed on the stage with a huge staff.However, with the coronavirus pandemic in full-effect Broadway is still dark and live shows have become a thing of the past.When one Broadway husband and wife duo could not take it anymore.

Vanessa Leuck and Ethan Popp decided to create their own company, Broadway on the North Fork.“When Broadway first shut down, we were told it was going to be a month and that we’d be back getting into rehearsal again and then open,” said Ethan Popp, Co-founder of Broadway on the North Fork.

“A month came and went, then two months, three months and by the time we got into the su...