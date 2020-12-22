CDC Assessing How To Respond To New, More Contagious COVID Strain Discovered In UK
CBS4's Ty Russell reports on what's being done at South Florida airports to stop its spread.
New COVID-19 strain sparks concernsNew COVID-19 strain sparks concerns
As COVID-19 Vaccines Continue To Arrive, Health Officials Concerned About New Strain In UKWith additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments on their way to California, health officials in the United Kingdom have identified a new strain of the virus — one that they say could be up to 70% more..
New strain of COVID-19 spreading in the UK, concerns of international spread growA new strain of COVID-19 is spreading in the UK and holiday travel is causing growing concerns of international spread.