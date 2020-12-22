Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC Assessing How To Respond To New, More Contagious COVID Strain Discovered In UK

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:01s - Published
CDC Assessing How To Respond To New, More Contagious COVID Strain Discovered In UK

CDC Assessing How To Respond To New, More Contagious COVID Strain Discovered In UK

CBS4's Ty Russell reports on what's being done at South Florida airports to stop its spread.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New super-contagious Covid strain is rapidly spreading across the UK

New super-contagious Covid strain is rapidly spreading across the UK The super-contagious mutation of COVID-19 has already rapidly 'spread across Britain'
Tamworth Herald - Published

Feds weigh response to new COVID-19 strain amid call to ban travel from U.K.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau huddled with members of his cabinet on Sunday as federal opposition...
CTV News - Published

Scotland's papers: New Covid strain is 'nightmare before Christmas'

Scotland's papers lead with the tightening of Christmas rules due to a more contagious strain of...
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

New COVID-19 strain sparks concerns [Video]

New COVID-19 strain sparks concerns

New COVID-19 strain sparks concerns

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:48Published
As COVID-19 Vaccines Continue To Arrive, Health Officials Concerned About New Strain In UK [Video]

As COVID-19 Vaccines Continue To Arrive, Health Officials Concerned About New Strain In UK

With additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments on their way to California, health officials in the United Kingdom have identified a new strain of the virus — one that they say could be up to 70% more..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:13Published
New strain of COVID-19 spreading in the UK, concerns of international spread grow [Video]

New strain of COVID-19 spreading in the UK, concerns of international spread grow

A new strain of COVID-19 is spreading in the UK and holiday travel is causing growing concerns of international spread.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:34Published