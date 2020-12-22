Global  
 

Mulaney In Rehab For Coke And Alcohol Addiction

John Mulaney is in rehab for problems with alcohol and cocaine.

The Daily Mail reports that 38-year old comedian is 'on board' with recovery after 'struggling during the pandemic.'

John has admitted he 'loved cocaine' and 'drank for attention' as early as age 13.

Mulaney is best known for his work on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

The Georgetown University grad's friends and family 'happy he's getting help.'


