5:30pm Keeping the heat on 12.21.2020

If you're worried...on this first day of winter...about keeping the heat on at home...you can apply for help.

Kentucky power says... starting in january...you can apply for its "thaw" program.

If you're approved...you'll receive up to $175 in heating assistance.

You want to apply right away...because applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis until there are no funds left.

There are some eligibility requirements...find out more about how to apply on w-t-v-q dot com.

