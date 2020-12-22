Coronavirus relief package - US House and Senate voting

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Senator Roger Wicker spoke with WTVA about the coronavirus stimulus package.

Monday.

After months of back and forth debate from both sides, it's finally here.

The u-s house and senate right now are voting on a new coronavirus stimulus relief bill at the u-s capitol printed copies of the nearly six- thousand page legislation, seen printed copies of the nearly six- thousand page legislation, seen here, moving between the two chambers.

The 900-billion dollar compromise bill would send 600- dollar stimulus payments to most americans and temporarily boost jobless benefits by 300 dollars a week.

Wtva's bronson woodruff sat down with one local u-s senator today to discuss the bill.

He joins us live with what this round of relief will mean to folks here in north mississippi... i'm outside senator roger wicker's office in tupelo.

The senator told us earlier about the bill, and why he said, it's been delayed for too long.

"it can't come soon enough."

Senator roger wicker explained this new relief bill will distribute money across the country to help with coronavirus relief.

He added it will fund the government for the rest of 2021 until next october.

"it should have been done last fall at least."

The nine hundred billion dollar bill is a compromise settlement between the democratic and republican parties, far less than the nearly two trillion dollars nancy pelosi wanted.

Republican leader mitch mcconnell wanted nearly one trillion dollars.

Wicker said this will still be a big hep.

"it does renew the help for small businesses, the very popular ppp program.

It also renews the support we gave to airlines."

In addition, he said the plan provides six hundred dollars to almost every man, woman, and child of every medium-income range in the country.

People can also expect their stimulus checks soon.

"the government has experience in this, and i would hope it's a matter of two or three weeks."

Senator wicker also supported a bill to bring relief to restaurant owners.

He said there is additional assistance for restaurants through this paycheck protection program, but he said he didn't get everything in it he wanted.

The senator said he and his supporters in the restaurant bill will have to try again in the future.

Live in tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

Mississippi is less than 5 thousand coronavirus cases away from