Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zika virus affects eye development of infant during pregnancy, new study

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Zika virus affects eye development of infant during pregnancy, new study

Zika virus affects eye development of infant during pregnancy, new study

With a continuous study on Zika virus, the researchers from the University of California found various new facts about the cause and effects of the virus to an infant.The Zika virus is caused by the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus.

It can also be passed through sexual contact, blood transfusions, organ transplants and during pregnancy.

The virus has been documented to cause a range of birth defects, including microcephaly and various neurological, musculoskeletal, and eye abnormalities.

The findings suggest that ocular defects due to Zika infection primarily occur in the uterus and likely do not have a continued impact on ocular development after birth.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Zika virus Zika virus Species of virus


University of California University of California Public university system in California


Aedes aegypti Aedes aegypti

Related news from verified sources

Zika virus affects eye development before but not after birth

A new study finds that Zika infection during the first trimester of pregnancy can impact fetal...
Science Daily - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Stress during pregnancy 'could alter baby's brain' [Video]

Stress during pregnancy 'could alter baby's brain'

Babies' brains could be affected by stressed-out mothers during pregnancy, a new study has found.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly [Video]

Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly

A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus. According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published