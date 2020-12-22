Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published 7 minutes ago

Zika virus affects eye development of infant during pregnancy, new study

With a continuous study on Zika virus, the researchers from the University of California found various new facts about the cause and effects of the virus to an infant.The Zika virus is caused by the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus.

It can also be passed through sexual contact, blood transfusions, organ transplants and during pregnancy.

The virus has been documented to cause a range of birth defects, including microcephaly and various neurological, musculoskeletal, and eye abnormalities.

The findings suggest that ocular defects due to Zika infection primarily occur in the uterus and likely do not have a continued impact on ocular development after birth.