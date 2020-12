Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:29s - Published 4 minutes ago

She has been battling Parkinson's and tested positive for COVID last week.

Oslin has passed away.

NOT FAR FROM THE BREAKING NEWSJUST INTO THE FOX 4 NEWSROOM...COUNTRY MUSIC LEGEND K.T.

OSLIN,HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 78.

OSLINHIT IT BIG WITH THE 1987 HIT"80’S LADIES" AND WON THREEGRAMMY AWARDS.

THE CAUSE OFDEATH HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.OSLIN’S FRIEND ROBERT OERMANNSAYS THE SINGER HAD BEENSUFFERING FROM PARKINSON’SDISEASE AND HAS LIVED