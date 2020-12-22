Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC And Rand Paul Feuding

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
AOC And Rand Paul Feuding

AOC And Rand Paul Feuding

Democratic Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Sen.

Rand Paul are publicly feuding.

What are they fighting over?

Whether members of Congress should receive a COVID-19 vaccine before healthcare workers and the elderly.

Paul argued that it would be "inappropriate" to jump the line ahead of frontline workers and the elderly.

AOC insisted that lawmakers need to set an example for Americans and instill confidence about the vaccine.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rand Paul opposes Hunter Biden special counsel but says federal probe must continue

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Thursday that Hunter Biden "deserves the same justice that Paul Manafort...
FOXNews.com - Published

Rand Paul: Swalwell a Hypocrite, Should Quit Intel or Be Removed

Rep. Eric Swalwell should resign from the House Intelligence Committee, but if he's not willing to do...
Newsmax - Published

Sen. Rand Paul falsely claims presidential election was 'stolen,' siding with Donald Trump

There's no evidence the 2020 election was compromised by fraud. But U.S. Sen. Rand Paul falsely...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information [Video]

Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information

Sen. Rand Paul gave an interview with Fox News, where he gave very misleading information about the COVID-19 virus. He claimed that the millions of people who have survived COVID-19 should "celebrate"..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published